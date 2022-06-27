BWSSB contractor held for cheating friend by promising job in police

June 27, 2022 23:07 IST

The Chikkajala police have detained a BWSSB contractor who, claiming to be a relative of the Belagavi Police Commissioner and an acquaintance of Congress State president D.K. Shivakumar and Kunigal MLA Ranganath, cheated a city-based civil contractor out of ₹1.53 crore, promising jobs for his children in the police and BWSSB.

The accused, identified as Prakash, was introduced to T.P. Muniraju in November last year. The accused claimed that Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah was his uncle and that he was close to Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Ranganath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impressed with his contacts, Mr. Muniraju sought help to get a government job for his son Pashupati and his daughter Priyanka in the police and the BWSSB respectively.

Mr. Muniraju also paid a total of ₹1.53 crore to get a job for his six relatives in different government departments. The accused took the money and sought some time.

After much persuasion, the accused issued fake appointment letters and ID cards. The accused later went incommunicado after repeated attempts to track him failed, Mr. Muniraju approached the police.

The police have detained Prakash for further investigation.