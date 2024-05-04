ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB constructs 986 percolation wells 

May 04, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the critical need for rainwater harvesting to address the root cause of water scarcity in Bengaluru. 

The Hindu Bureau

To combat water scarcity and restore groundwater levels, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has constructed 986 percolation/recharge wells across the city within a span of one month. This initiative comes in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, aiming to harness rainwater effectively for sustainable water management, according to the Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the critical need for rainwater harvesting to address the root cause of water scarcity in Bengaluru. “While the city receives its share of Cauvery water, the depletion of groundwater due to inadequate recharge mechanisms has been a major contributing factor to the water crisis,” he said.

Mr. Manohar further said, “The water scarcity faced by Bengaluru city is not due to lack of Cauvery water. There was a shortage of water because the borewells that were supplying water to millions of people who depended on groundwater dried up. In many buildings where rainwater harvesting has been implemented, the groundwater recharge is not being done properly due to the lack of rainwater harvesting. Due to non-recharge, the groundwater level is decreasing day by day. In order to prevent this, the aim of BWSSB is to create awareness that people should implement Rain Water Harvesting.”

Additionally, the BWSSB has received 74 applications for community rainwater harvesting projects, indicating a growing interest among citizens in contributing to groundwater recharge and lake rejuvenation efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The initiative of Community Rain Harvesting, which has been started with the aim of increasing the groundwater and filling the lakes with rainwater, has also elicited a lot of interest in Bengaluru by the people and this initiative will be launched soon,” Mr. Manohar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US