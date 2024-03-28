BWSSB Chairman assures of supplying ample water to IT-BT companies

March 28, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar on Thursday said that like other parts of the city, the IT-BT companies on the outskirts will be assured of ample water supply.

In a webinar meeting with members of the Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), Mr. Manohar said that the water shortage in Bengaluru is being effectively tackled. He assured that all measures will be taken to supply adequate water to IT and BT companies.

“The company should create awareness among its employees regarding water conservation, advocating for judicious usage. The BWSSB is actively promoting three formulae for efficient and proper water utilisation. These include raising awareness about water conservation, advocating for the use of treated water, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling,” he elaborated.

