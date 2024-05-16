BWSSB calls on industries to use more treated water

:

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB) Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar has urged industries to collaborate in making Bengaluru a water surplus city by embracing the ‘Pancha Sutras.’

These principles advocate for water conservation, efficient use of treated water, and maximising the utilisation of rainwater. He was speaking at an interaction with office-bearers and members of The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Manohar said that preparations are under way to supply treated water to the Peenya industrial area via a dedicated pipeline. “Additionally, treated water will be made available to industries outside the Peenya industrial area at affordable rates through tanker delivery. The BWSSB currently has access to approximately 1,200 MLD of treated water, the optimal use of which will alleviate the demand on the Cauvery water”.

He further claimed that Bengaluru is on track to become self-sufficient in water by July 1 and water surplus by 2026.

Emphasising the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for water conservation, Mr. Manohar highlighted the city’s pioneering efforts, aiming to be the first city globally to employ AI for this purpose.

“Plans include developing a chatbot for improved access, an AI-managed distribution system for borewells to curb wastage, and a robotic technology to detect leaks, the name of which will be determined later,” he added.

