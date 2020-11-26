B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Avenue Road to be developed

Bengaluru

26 November 2020 01:33 IST

B.V.K. Iyengar Road and Avenue Road, two major roads in Chickpet area, will be taken up for development as per TenderSURE norms under the Smart City project.

During an inspection of roads on Wednesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta directed officials of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. to draw up a master plan and a traffic diversion plan as well as a timeline for the work within a week. Officials were also directed to submit a feasibility report of developing S.J.P. Road.

