Buying onions might leave Bengaluru consumers teary-eyed unless weather plays nice  

August 25, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

After record-breaking prices, cost of tomatoes just started to return to normalcy. Before the consumers can let out a sigh of relief, it now seems like onion prices might shoot up in the upcoming months up to ₹70-80 per kg, if the weather plays a spoilsport. On Friday, August 25, at the onion mandi in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Yeshwantpur, a kg of onion was selling at anywhere between ₹26-₹32.

The prices of onion at the APMC have jumped by 50-60% in the last 15 days, according to the traders in APMC. Similarly, even in retail markets, the prices have gone up from ₹30 per kg to ₹40-45 per kg. Even though these prices are considered stable for now, the future of onions depends on the arrivals from Karnataka which are expected in the second half of the next month.

In Karnataka, the region around Chitradurga, especially Challakare is the major onion growing region. Other places like Davanagere, Bijapur, Gadag, Hubballi and Belagaum also have some onion growers. However, with monsoons not gaining pace in the State, the harvest season in these areas has been delayed by one and a half months. Even the leading onion-growing States of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been affected by deficient rainfall. This has resulted in over dependence on the old stock arriving from Ahmed Nagar and Nashik in Maharashtra.

“By this time, around 30,000-40,000 bags of onion used to arrive here every day from Chitradurga and Chellakere. This year, we are hardly getting 1,000 bags a day. If the rain is kinder in September, then it will be good for the onion crop. But if it rains heavily in October or November, then the arrivals will reduce even more,” B. Ravi Shankar, an onion merchant in APMC as well as the secretary of Onion Merchants Association of Bengaluru told The Hindu.

Around 10-20% of onions to the APMC yard comes from Bijapur. But as the bulbs are from the summer harvest, there is discolouration, merchants said. The same issue plagues onions coming from Maharashtra as it is old stock too. The discoulouration and black spots on the bulbs have become a cause of concern for the retail traders too as customers refuse to buy such onions. This has created an artificial supply issue in the market.

However, in case of unfavourable weather conditions, then there will definitely be a supply crunch, traders pointed out. “If onions do not come from Karnataka, then we would have to depend on the old stock which is currently coming in from Maharashtra and Gujarat until January next year,” Mr. Shankar said. “Right now, the quality of onions is quite average and even then, the sales have been good. In the next two months, if supply falls, then the prices will double, if not more,” said Nataraj, another onion merchant in APMC yard.

Monsoon not the only factor plaguing onion farmers

It has been three years since the onion growers in the State got decent returns on the vegetable. “The last three years, there was too much rain and the onions rotted away in the ground itself. This year, it is the opposite, and the plants are going dry in the heat,” said Mallikarjun, president, Rajya Raitha Sangha, Chitradurga. He said that these unpredictable weather patterns stopped many farmers from sowing onions this time.

He said that while there was a 50-60% decrease in Challakere, overall, 40% of farmers in Chitradurga decided to not grow onions this year.

He pointed out that the government’s latest decision to impose 40% duty on the exports of onions has also discouraged farmers.

“A day before the announcement of the excise duty, the price for a quintal of onions was between ₹2,600 - ₹3500. However, two days after that, the price fell to ₹1,800 - ₹2,600 per quintal. This might be the government’s way of regulating the price, but they are taking extra money now (as tax) from farmers who have already been burdened with heavy losses and loans,” Mallikarjun lamented.

The Union government, earlier this week, had announced that onions will be bought for a record price of ₹2,410 per quintal to pacify the farmers who were protesting about the levy of duty on exports. The farmers from Karnataka are also looking forward to this now.