Buy-back scheme launched to promote electric autorickshaws

Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based social enterprise that offers holistic financing solutions for autorickshaw drivers to own a light-electric vehicle, has launched a buy-back scheme. The entity has a mandate to finance 10,000 electric vehicles in the first year and one lakh by 2024.

The TWU said to make the switch to EVs easier, the company was working with large manufacturers, such as Mahindra Electric to buy back and scrap vehicles older than 10 years. This buy-back amount then goes towards the down payment of the EV.

The old vehicles will be scrapped according to the scrapping policies; and wherever applicable, the TWU would also assist the drivers in applying for government subsidies.

As per Greenpeace South East Asia, the economic cost of air pollution is estimated to be $150 billion in India. Clean transport can contribute to a significant reduction in toxic pollutants. India has over 12 million autorickshaw drivers operating a fleet of over 6 million vehicles that contribute to 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

A report by TERI on vehicular emissions from autorickshaws plying in Bengaluru says approximately 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 4 tonnes of NOx and 0.5 tonnes of PM10 are emitted daily. These figures indicate that a switch from conventional engines to electric autorickshaws can considerably reduce carbon emissions and substantially contribute towards bringing down air pollution.

The programme has been launched in Bengaluru and will soon be extended to Hyderabad, Kerala, and Delhi, says the company.