Butterfly survey at Doddakallasandra lake unearths promising results

A lake once on its deathbed has become a hotspot for biodiversity. A butterfly survey conducted at the city's Doddakallasandra lake, a 21-acre water body near Yelachenahalli off Kanakapura Road, has found 69 species of birds and 38 species of common and rare butterflies.

Doddakallasandra lake was on its deathbed in 2017. Filled with sludge and stinking, even the path around the lake was littered with human excreta, and there were reports of water contamination and fish kill.

Action-Aid, a not-for-profit, took over the management of the lake in January 2018, in association with NTT Data, a Japanese tech firm. A quick clean up was done. Osver 250 trees — picked for fruits and nectar — were planted around the lake to bring it back to life and attract birds, butterflies and beetles.

“The result was amazing. It took little over a year for us to bring life back to the lake. It started attracting birds and butterflies in large numbers,” said Ulhas Anand, butterfly enthusiast and co-founder of environment learning outfit, EcoEdu.

An initial study of biodiversity around the lake was carried out during October-December 2018. The second study in March identified 29 different kinds of butterflies, and a third conducted on Saturday spotted another nine species of butterflies.

Many students, nature lovers, teachers, senior citizens and residents participated in the Butterfly Walk held around the lake.

Raghavendra B. Pachhapur, Programme Officer, ActionAid-Bangalore, said, “BBMP needs to develop and rejuvenate lakes with a biodiversity perspective. Soup bowls (indicating the poor structure of the lake) have reduced habitat for different bird species in Bengaluru. Every lake’s DPR (Detail Project Report) has to be customised and prepared in consultation with residents, children and youth to understand and appreciate different forms of life in and around a lake.”

Eleven-year-old Arya Atreya, who participated in the butterfly walk, was full of awe and excitement.

“I did not know I could see so many butterflies in a city like Bengaluru. The walk was educational. I liked the Crimson Tip butterfly the most. It was not shy like the other butterflies. It was funny and even posed for pictures,” she said.

The exercise also had many senior citizens excited. “At the age of 65, I learnt many things about butterflies’ life and variety. In a bushy area, we spotted a large number of butterflies in different shades and sizes. Both children and adults in the group were excited by this.”