Butcher kills man having affair with wife, surrenders before police

February 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chintamani police were shocked when a man holding a blood-soaked knife entered the station and confessed that he had stabbed a cattle trader to death over an illicit affair with his wife at Tiipu Nagar on Friday.

The police arrested the accused and seized the weapon before rushing to the spot and recover the body of Jabir Pasha.

According to the police, the accused, Mukhtiyar, who worked as a butcher, was enraged over Jabir’s affair with his wife. Jabir had allegedly openly claimed to have been having an affair with Mukhtiyar’s wife among their common friends. An enraged Mukhtiyar decided to avenge the insult, confronted Jabir with the knife he was using at work and killed him.