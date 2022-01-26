Bust of Dr. Rajkumar at Lumbini Gardens stolen

26 January 2022 20:31 IST

Until the theft, the park only had a day watchman and no CCTVs

A bust of yesteryear matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar at Lumbini Gardens on Hebbal Ring Road has mysteriously disappeared. The Amruthahalli police, who registered a case of theft on Tuesday, said the lone watchman employed by the Forest Department reported its dispearrance to the Deputy Range Forest Officer, M.S. Yogesh , in charge of the area.

“He recalled seeing it last on January 18. We have registered a case of theft,” said a police officer, adding that the metal name plate for the bust was also stolen.

The park, which is now under the department, has no proper security. “There is only one watchman deployed during the day. He has to maintain the park and see to its security. His shift ends at 8 p.m. and there are no nightwatchmen,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

What’s more, the police investigation ishampered by the lack of CCTV cameras. “In most cases, we scan CCTV camera footage for clues, but the park has no electricity and hence does not have CCTV coverage,” the police officer added.

According to department officials, the bust was installed by Lumbini Gardens Pvt. Ltd. In 2019, the department rejected a plea by the firm which had been managing Nagavara lake for 15 years, to renew the lease on the waterbody. The firm ran a water park, a boating club, and an artificial beach at the lake.

After the theft, the department appointed two nightwatchmen for the park, but they are yet to report to duty. Meanwhile, the police have issued an alert across the State on the missing bust.