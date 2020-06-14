Businessman robbed of ₹45 lakh at knife point

Bengaluru

14 June 2020 22:43 IST

The Pulakeshinagar police are on the lookout for a gang of four men who allegedly robbed a cigarette distributor of ₹45 lakh at knife point last week. The victim, Rakesh Pokran (40), resident of Vijayanagar, filed a complaint stating that a hundred salesmen work under him and distribute cigarettes to malls and commercial establishments across the city.

On June 11, he collected the money from his salesmen and kept it in a cardboard box on the back seat of his car. On his way home, while he was approaching Lingarajapuram, two men on a bike rammed into his car.

Rakesh told the police that he instructed his driver not to stop, but the biker accompanied by another two-wheeler gave chase. Around 6.30 p.m., they managed to intercept the car near Clarence Public School in Fraser Town.

His driver got out of the vehicle to question them. “At the same time, another man armed with a knife opened the car and took the box. Rakesh tried to resist, but his attacker was joined by two other men who were also armed. The accused took the box and rode off,” said the police.

There was no registration number on the motorcycles. “We suspect the accused had collected details and stalked Rakesh before planning the robbery. We are verifying CCTV footage to identify them,” said a police officer.