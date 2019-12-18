Businessman promised ₹210 crore deal, duped of ₹45 lakh

A businessman from Bengaluru was duped of over ₹40 lakh by a man posing as the owner of an international mining company. The accused had promised the complainant a deal worth $30 million (₹210 crore).

Based on a complaint by Sanjiv Menezes, the Pulakeshi Nagar police have taken up a case against the accused who introduced himself as Takeshi Machado and his associate, a foreign national going by the name Eric Wilson. According to Sanjiv, Takeshi got in touch with him online claiming to be an executive officer of a well-known Japanese pharmaceutical firm. His credentials checked out, and Sanjiv agreed for a meeting.

“Takeshi offered Sanjiv a chance to be part of a $30 million deal. He told him to procure alkaline seeds from a company that Wilson was associated with and export it to his firm in Japan for a huge profit margin. He told Sanjiv to get in touch with Wilson to procure the seeds,” said the police.

Wilson agreed to send the seeds and told Sanjiv to pay ₹4.2 lakh for two sample packets. “Later, Takeshi called Sanjiv saying he would procure an export licence, which was required, and asked him to wire ₹8.7 lakh as the fee. Soon after paying the money online, Sanjiv signed a Memorandum of Understanding to buy 1,000 alkaline seeds packets worth $30 million from Wilson,” the police added.

On December 13, Wilson met Sanjiv in Bengaluru to hammer out the details of the deal. “He asked Sanjiv for another ₹17.3 lakh, this time for custom duty. Sanjiv agreed, but later Wilson got in touch with him again and asked for another ₹15 lakh to bribe officials.”

Later, when Sanjiv met Wilson at a hotel in Thanisandra, the latter demanded some more money. Suspecting that something was amiss, he consulted his friends and colleagues, and approached the police last week, who have taken up a case.

Second such case

This is the second instance in less than two months of businessmen being duped by foreigners.

In November, two people allegedly duped a business consultant of ₹50 lakh after promising to buy raw minerals, which he had to procure from a company in West Bengal.

On October 17, a man claiming to be Kiyoshi Mizuguchi, an executive director of a well-known Japanese pharmaceutical company, reportedly contacted Shivakumarm, a businessman, offering him a commission on a ₹16.5 crore deal.

“We suspect that the scamsters are the same people, but have been unable to trace them because they don’t live in India. We are following the money trail and call record details in both cases to see if there is a link,” said a senior police officer.