Bengaluru

Businessman found dead; police suspect murder

more-in

A 41-year-old businessman, Jaikumar Jain, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence near Bashyam Circle, Rajajinagar, on Sunday.

The police suspect the involvement of his 15-year-old daughter and her friend, a college student. They said the murder was made to look like death due to accidental fire.

The police said the killers stabbed the businessman to death, dragged the body to the bathroom, and set it ablaze.

The incident came to light at 10.30 a.m. when the neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house and called the fire control room.

The police said traces of blood were found on the bedroom floor. They also found that the businessman’s daughter and her friend had sustained burns. Attempts had also been made to destroy evidences, the police said.

The victim’s wife and son were in Tamil Nadu when the incident took place.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
crime
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 1:07:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/businessman-found-dead-police-suspect-murder/article29128728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY