Businessman found dead; police suspect murder

A 41-year-old businessman, Jaikumar Jain, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence near Bashyam Circle, Rajajinagar, on Sunday.

The police suspect the involvement of his 15-year-old daughter and her friend, a college student. They said the murder was made to look like death due to accidental fire.

The police said the killers stabbed the businessman to death, dragged the body to the bathroom, and set it ablaze.

The incident came to light at 10.30 a.m. when the neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house and called the fire control room.

The police said traces of blood were found on the bedroom floor. They also found that the businessman’s daughter and her friend had sustained burns. Attempts had also been made to destroy evidences, the police said.

The victim’s wife and son were in Tamil Nadu when the incident took place.