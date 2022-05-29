Businessman found dead in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old businessman was found dead at his house in Bagalagunte on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Hegde, a native of Moodbidri, who was living with his wife and son.

According to the police, he was running a transport business at the Peenya industrial area and owing to the pandemic, his business was running into losses.

The police said that he was upset for the past few days and on Saturday, he went to meet his friends and returned home.

His wife went to visit relatives and when she could not reach him, informed the neighbours to check up on him. He was found dead.

The Bagalagunte police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)