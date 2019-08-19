Businessman duped of ₹11.5 lakh

A 51-year-old businessman from Himachal Pradesh was duped allegedly by three men who promised to get a medical seat for his son in a reputed college in Bengaluru for ₹11.5 lakh. Based on a complaint by the victim, Ramakrishnana Sharma, the Koramangala police have filed a case against the three unidentified accused on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

In his complaint, Sharma said his son cleared NEET in 2019. While his son was looking at his options for medical college, Sharma received a message from a person identifying himself as Goutham from Ahmedabad and claiming to be the manager of a consultancy firm.

Goutham offered to get Sharma’s son a seat at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences under the management quota and asked him to come to Ahmedabad to discuss about it. When the two met, Goutham offered to get him a seat for ₹35 lakh and took an advance of ₹2.5 lakh. The two men set up a subsequent meeting in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, Sharma arrived in Bengaluru and checked himself into a hotel at Koramangala where Goutham and two of his “colleagues” met him. They took another instalment of ₹9 lakh as advance, and asked him to report to the college the next day to complete the admission formalities.

The cheating came to light when Sharma waited for Goutham for many hours and tried to contact him but his mobile phone was switched off. The police are now on the lookout for Goutham and his associates.