Businessman claims he was abducted, tortured for demanding money back

We suspect there is more to the case, say police

The Hebbal police are investigating a case involving the alleged abduction of a 39-year-old businessman, who claimed that he was tortured in a hotel room for several hours by his friend and associates after he demanded that they repay a loan they had taken from him last year.

The victim, Karunakaran, a resident of Seshadripuram, was allowed to leave the room only after he promised to give them ₹10 lakh more.

The incident took place four days ago, said the police. “The victim said after he left the hotel on Bellary Road, he went to a private hospital seeking treatment for the injuries the abductors had inflicted on him but the doctors refused to treat him saying that it was a medico-legal case,” said a police officer.

The businessman went home and with the help of family members got himself admitted into a government hospital where the staff filed a medico-legal case.

In his complaint, Karunakaran said he met the accused, Dayanand, during a business deal in June last year. At that time, Dayanand requested him a ₹10 lakh business loan, which he agreed to give. “However, he failed to return the money even a year later,” said the police.

A few days go, he got in touch with Karunakaran and arranged for a meeting with the promise to return the ₹10 lakh. However, instead of repaying the businessman, Dayanand and his associates allegedly took him to a hotel room and tortured him for hours.

“We have taken up a case. We suspect that there is more to this, and are investigating to ascertain all the facts,” said a senior police official.

