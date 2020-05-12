Businessman cheated of ₹45 lakh on promise of Tirupati special darshan

The Hanumanthnagar police are on the lookout for a conman who allegedly duped a 75-year-old businessman of ₹45 lakh after promising to get him special darshan at Tirupati.

The victim, Madhava Rao G., met Raghunath M.G. in 2018 during a religious programme. Raghunath, claiming to have high contacts in the Tirupati temple trust, offered to get him a pass for special darshan.

Rao paid him ₹45 lakh as fee for a pass for him and his relatives. After receiving the amount, Raghunath said the application for special darshan had been submitted and was under process.

The accused even made his associate, who identified himself as “Sheshadri” from the trust, confirm the status of the application and offered to get the date of darshan soon.

But even waiting for over a year, Rao did not get his turn and could not reach out to Raghunath. He finally approached the police last week.