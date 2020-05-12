Bengaluru

Businessman cheated of ₹45 lakh on promise of Tirupati special darshan

The Hanumanthnagar police are on the lookout for a conman who allegedly duped a 75-year-old businessman of ₹45 lakh after promising to get him special darshan at Tirupati.

The victim, Madhava Rao G., met Raghunath M.G. in 2018 during a religious programme. Raghunath, claiming to have high contacts in the Tirupati temple trust, offered to get him a pass for special darshan.

Rao paid him ₹45 lakh as fee for a pass for him and his relatives. After receiving the amount, Raghunath said the application for special darshan had been submitted and was under process.

The accused even made his associate, who identified himself as “Sheshadri” from the trust, confirm the status of the application and offered to get the date of darshan soon.

But even waiting for over a year, Rao did not get his turn and could not reach out to Raghunath. He finally approached the police last week.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:34:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/businessman-cheated-of-45-lakh-on-promise-of-tirupati-special-darshan/article31568484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY