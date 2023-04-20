ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman booked for forging registration number plate of car

April 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Subramanyapura police have booked a city-based businessman for forging the number plate of a car to hoodwink the traffic police after involving in repeated violations.

The scam came to light when the accused had even misused the FASTag while crossing a toll gate and the amount got deducted from the genuine car owner.

Worried about the repeated notices and toll fee, the car owner Lakshmipataiah H.K., 65, from Chikkalasandra approached the traffic police and filed a complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the police assigned police constable Manjunath from KC Layout traffic police station to probe the matter.

Mr. Manjunath checked the electronic toll gate CCTV footage to seek more clues, but in vain. With the help of the crime and criminal tracking network and system, he tracked down the vehicle and its address to Swaminathan Kalimuthu, 55, from Chikkamavalli who had a white colour car with the same make and the number plate belonging to Dr. Lakshmipataiah.

Swaminathan owned a tyre shop. Mr. Manjunath visited the address and seized the vehicle and summoned Swaminathan, but he managed to escape. The accused has managed to obtain conditional bail to appear before the police whenever they summon him for investigation.

Fake registration numbers in the city is a matter of grave concern for the traffic police and many vehicle owners are complaining that their registration number plates are being misused by others, especially as the police are generating automatic traffic violation notices to the genuine owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US