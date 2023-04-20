Businessman booked for forging registration number plate of car

April 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Subramanyapura police have booked a city-based businessman for forging the number plate of a car to hoodwink the traffic police after involving in repeated violations.

The scam came to light when the accused had even misused the FASTag while crossing a toll gate and the amount got deducted from the genuine car owner.

Worried about the repeated notices and toll fee, the car owner Lakshmipataiah H.K., 65, from Chikkalasandra approached the traffic police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police assigned police constable Manjunath from KC Layout traffic police station to probe the matter.

Mr. Manjunath checked the electronic toll gate CCTV footage to seek more clues, but in vain. With the help of the crime and criminal tracking network and system, he tracked down the vehicle and its address to Swaminathan Kalimuthu, 55, from Chikkamavalli who had a white colour car with the same make and the number plate belonging to Dr. Lakshmipataiah.

Swaminathan owned a tyre shop. Mr. Manjunath visited the address and seized the vehicle and summoned Swaminathan, but he managed to escape. The accused has managed to obtain conditional bail to appear before the police whenever they summon him for investigation.

Fake registration numbers in the city is a matter of grave concern for the traffic police and many vehicle owners are complaining that their registration number plates are being misused by others, especially as the police are generating automatic traffic violation notices to the genuine owners.