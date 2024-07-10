GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Businessman arrested for selling substandard chocolates

Published - July 10, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Crime Branch on July 9 arrested a 45-year-old businessman who was sourcing sub-standard chocolates, biscuits, and soft drinks from foreign countries and selling them to malls and supermarkets across the city. He used “self-created fake” stickers of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided the godown in Sudhama Nagar and arrested Narendra Singh, 45, from Rajasthan. The police also recovered chocolates and snacks of foreign brands estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore.

Investigations revealed that the accused had been operating the racket for the past five years and using fake FSSAI stickers to label the goods with a higher MRP. The accused would source the shipment from different foreign countries to Mumbai port and get it to Bengaluru by road clandestinely, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

These items were fraudulently labelled with counterfeit FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) stickers and sold at exorbitant prices. The racket has not only counterfeited FSSAI stickers but also posed a health risk to consumers.

