Businessman arrested for carrying fake designation plate on his SUV in Bengaluru

January 11, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar traffic police on Monday, January 9, arrested a 26-year-old businessman who was allegedly moving around in his SUV with a fake designation plate to throw his weight around.

The accused Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of HSR Layout, was caught along following direction from the city police commissioner. A team of police led by Srinivasamurthy B.G. from Jayanagar traffic police tracked down the accused through the car registration number and arrested him.

The accused was carrying a Human Rights logo along with the designation plate on the front and back side of the vehicle containing “ International Human Rights and Crime Control, Govt. of India”. Misusing the name of the government for his personal gain, the accused did not have any response on why he was carrying the logos, Srinivasmurthy, is his complaint to the HSR Layout police, said.

The accused, along wit his car, has been handed over to the HSR Layout police who charged him under cheating and impersonation.

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, DCP, traffic west division, warned motorists against misuse any government logo.