Businessman allegedly killed wife and pet before jumping from building

03 April 2019 00:04 IST

Incident took place at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru

A 55-year-old businessman allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death and threw their pet dog from the terrace of their six-storey residential apartment before jumping to his death. The incident took place near Gayathri Vihar on 8th main of Sadashivanagar on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, Atul Upadhaya, ran a travel agency in Halasuru. He hailed from Mumbai. He lived with his wife Mamata, and their pet Labrador. They had moved into a flat on the fourth floor of the building a few years ago, said the police. Their nephew, who is studying law, lived with them.

On Tuesday, the nephew left for college around 10.30 a.m. “A few minutes later, security personnel and neighbours heard a thud and rushed outside. They saw Atul and the dog lying on the ground,” said the police.

Advertising

Advertising

When the Sadashivanagar police entered the flat, they discovered the body of Mamata.

“We found a note explaining that they had taken this extreme step as it was a better option to living with a terminal disease,” said a police officer. The police are yet to ascertain who wrote the note.

“We are inquiring with relatives to ascertain the facts and trying to find out who was ill,” the officer added.

The bodies have been shifted to M.S. Ramaiah hospital for post-mortem. The police are questioning the neighbours and the security guard.

“The nephew informed that there was nothing out of the ordinary in the morning or any break from their routine,” said the police.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)