August 14, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 46-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, who was returning home in an autorickshaw, was robbed allegedly by the driver and his associate at R.R. Nagar on the night of August 9.

The victim, Sanjay Sinde, boarded the autorickshaw on 80 feet road at Chandra Layout. Soon, another person, who was known to the driver, boarded the autorickshaw. When the auto reached an isolated spot at Kerekodi in RR Nagar, the duo took his gold chain worth ₹80,000, phone worth ₹50,000, and wallet containing his driving licence, PAN, and credit and debit cards, along with ₹3,000 in cash.

The duo abandoned him and sped away.

The complainant was picked up by a passing bus whose driver booked an Ola autorickshaw to take him home.

Later. he approached the police to file a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of extortion, and efforts are under way to track down the accused.

