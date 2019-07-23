Businessman abducted by friend to recover loan

The Cubbon Park police are on the lookout for a city-based engineer who allegedly abducted a 30-year-old industrialist and tortured him for two days to recover a loan.

The victim, Vishal Raj, managed to escape from a farm house in Mysuru where he had been kept, and filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Vishal Raj, in his complaint, said that he was having lunch at a hotel on Lavelle Road on Thursday when he was confronted by the accused Premkumar, 29, who had given him a ₹5 lakh loan a few months ago.

Premkumar, along with his associates, took Vishal in his car to his office in J.V.C. Nagar and assaulted him demanding return of the money, the complainant alleged.

Premkumar allegedly locked up Vishal in the office. After 8.30 p.m., he allegedly forced Vishal into the car after tying up his hands and legs, and took him to a farm house in Mysuru where he was locked up and tortured till Friday afternoon, the police said.

Vishal managed to escape on Friday afternoon when no one was around and reached home. He narrated his ordeal to his family and later filed a case.

The police are on the lookout for Premkumar.