Businesses, traffic affected by white-topping work in Basavanagudi

The white-topping work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a mere 400-metre stretch in Basavanagudi has caused significant inconvenience to businesses and motorists commuting on the busy Subbarama Chetty Road.

The stretch from Netkallappa Circle to just beyond the N.R. Colony bus terminus has been included along with eight other roads, such as K.H. Road and J.C. Road in South Bengaluru, for white-topping. Both sides of this stretch house multiple commercial establishments, including eateries, which say they are being affected by the ongoing work.

The owner of a well-known and long-standing food joint on the road said, “Ever since they began the work, customer footfall has reduced due to the dug-up road. This is hurting our business. It is also creating traffic gridlocks near the N.R. Colony bus stop.”

The work has also caused issues with access to the N.R. Colony market, which is regularly frequented by nearby residents.

“We go to the market every day to buy vegetables, but it has become difficult to navigate the dust-filled roads and reach the market. Our daily commute has also become challenging as the road space has shrunk due to pipes placed on either side. We see traffic moving at a snail’s pace during peak hours, especially towards and from Thyagarajanagar, due to a cascading effect,” explained Saritha P., a resident of N. R. Colony.

The white-topping work began around 25 days ago and is expected to be completed in 11 months at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore. BBMP officials are aware of the problems faced by citizens.

“As this is a commercial area, naturally, more people experience inconvenience compared to less commercial roads. We will do our best to complete the project soon, as it is not the kind of work that takes years. We will first lay down the utility pipes, and as soon as BWSSB completes their part of the work, we will concrete the road. We have requested cooperation from the stakeholders until then,” said a senior official.