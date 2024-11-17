Business worth ₹1.75 cr. recorded on day 3 at Krishi Mela

Business worth ₹1.75 crore was recorded on the third day of Krishi Mela 2024 at GKVK on Saturday (November 16). Over 10.25 lakh people, including farmers, participated in the mela.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B), P.G. Chengappa, the chief guest, addressing the gathering, said that there have been many changes in agriculture. It should be accepted as an industry. India is self-sufficient in agriculture and food production development, yet 20 million families are below the poverty line.

Mahesh B. Shirur, Commissioner, Centre of Excellence, Watershed Management, said Climate change is proving to be a great challenge for Agriculture and all countries are facing the issue and coming up with innovative solutions.

In this regard, the Government of Karnataka has developed a land resource survey model for 25 lakh hectares of land. These schemes will help in making the farmers financially strong, he added.