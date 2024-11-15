Business worth ₹1.25 crore recorded at Krishi Mela

Business worth ₹1.25 crore was recorded on the second day of Krishi Mela 2024 at GKVK on Friday (November 15). Over 7.6 lakh people, including farmers, participated in the mela.

K.H. Muniyappa, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, the chief guest, addressing the gathering said agricultural students should involve themselves in farming instead of seeking government jobs after education.

R.C. Jagadeesh, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture and Horticulture University, Shivamogga, the special guest on the second day, said farmers’ income will increase only when they adopt holistic agricultural practices.

