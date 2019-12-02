Bengaluru

Business plan competition

The entrepreneurship cell of the Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru, hosted the final leg of National Business Plan Competition 2019 on Saturday.

Over a hundred participants submitted their proposals. Vartika Tripathi from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, won the competition. She had presented her business idea on a go-to care partner for pet parents in India.

The first runner-up was Sivaprakash from Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, who had a proposal for a low-cost hearing aid. The second runner-up was Chinmaya Naik from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur. His submission focussed on affordable digital classroom solutions for visually challenged students.

