Business of last rites: Private operators charge as much as ₹30,000

New helpline launched by agencies hopes to tackle this and the problem of queues

Relatives of a 57-year-old man, who died of COVID-19 at St. John’s Hospital on Wednesday, were shattered when just a few hours later, another family member died in a road accident on the outskirts of the city. However, a helpline, launched that day itself by the BBMP and the district administration, for bereaved families came to their aid.

The helpline team not only arranged for an ambulance to ferry the body but also ensured that the deceased were cremated as members of the family (names withheld on request) could not be physically present.

Complaints of extortion

The helpline (8495 99 8495) was launched after an increasing number of reports of people being cheated by ambulance and hearse van drivers, even though the civic body offers the service free of charge. In the absence of a regulatory body, these fly-by-night operations have sprung up, charging people much as ₹30,000 to cremate their loved ones.

“In some cases, conmen are taking advantage of the bereaved and robbing them of their money. And because they are coping with personal tragedy and loss, most families don’t register complaints with the police, but we know that this is happening,” said a senior police official.

Free of cost

J. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban ) district, said that in order to avoid people from being exploited, the district administration along with the BBMP, civil defence personnel and volunteers set up the helpline to manage ambulance and hearse van services round the clock. Citizens can provide details of the deceased on WhatsApp as well. They will be provided with a vehicle free of cost, and given a fixed time so they don’t have to wait in a queue for hours on end.

Many private operators prey on the elderly or families where multiple members have COVID-19 and cannot perform the last rites themselves. A few days ago, an elderly woman and single mother from Chamarajpet lost her 28-year-old son to COVID-19. He had high fever and breathlessness and died before he could get medical aid. As the woman mourned her son, and wondered what she could do as she was in isolation because of COVID-19, a private ambulance driver offered to take care of the last rites and formalities for ₹30,000.

Shortage of ambulances

Families say that though cremation services offered by the BBMP are free, they are unable to avail of it due to non-availability of ambulances. In some cases, ambulance drivers also demand money. A 39-year old private firm employee succumbed to COVID-19 while taking care of his father who had also contracted the virus. He died in their house on Bannerghatta Road last week and though the parents were able to avail of a BBMP ambulance, the driver asked them for ₹4,000.

BBMP and district officials are aware of the problem but can take action only if relatives file a complaint.“We have displayed contact numbers on vehicles so that people can call and register a complaint if the driver demands money. However we have not received a single complaint so far,” said a BBMP official.