COVID-19 | Bus stands and metro stations deserted as many stay at home

With malls, theatres, schools and colleges closed as per the government’s order to contain further spread of COVID-19, some of the busiest parts of the city on Saturday wore a deserted look. With people choosing to stay indoors, ridership of public transport such as city buses and Namma Metro was low.

On Saturday, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced that barring Vayu Vajra AC bus services that is operated to Kempegowda International Airport, it has cancelled 10 per cent of its schedules due to poor ridership. However, the corporation maintained that schedules were cancelled only on routes where high frequency of services were being operated.

A senior official of the BMTC said, “Due to poor response we have cancelled around 600 buses doing 7,000 trips per day. This arrangement may continue for a week.” Obligatory and single schedules routes remained untouched. The corporation said the move will have no impact on students who are relying on bus services to reach exam halls.

On airport services, the official said, “We have not seen any significant fall in number of the ridership in Vayu Vajra services operate to the airport.”

The number of people travelling in Namma Metro too dropped on Saturday. Shankar A.S., Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “Usually on weekends, people travel in Namma Metro to reach malls and temples located nearby metro station. The number of people travelling in metro was less on Saturday, however, we did not make any changes in the schedules.” Even autos and taxis who park their vehicles outside malls too faced difficulties in getting passengers.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation also decided to cancel 92 premier inter-State bus services. Buses operate to various destinations such as Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Mantralaya, Ooty, Panaji and others have been cancelled. Due to COVID -19 scare, there is a 20% drop in online booking. In a release, the corporation said it incurred a revenue loss of ₹1.75 crore between March 1 and March 13.