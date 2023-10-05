HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus shelter on the busy Cunningham road stolen

The bus shelter was put up by a private company at a cost of ₹10 lakh, a month ago

October 05, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A bus shelter on the busy Cunningham road has been stolen a few days after it was put up by a private company.

The bus shelter situated close to the High Grounds police station was put up by a private company at a cost of ₹10 lakh, a month ago. The incident came to light when a senior executive of the company visited the bus shelter for inspection and found that the entire steel structure was missing. The company approached the BBMP to check and complain about the missing bus shelter before approaching the police.

The High Grounds police have registered a case of theft and are analysing the CCTV footage of the last one month to identify the accused involved in the theft.

Related Topics

bengaluru / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.