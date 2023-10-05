Bus shelter on the busy Cunningham road stolen

October 05, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A bus shelter on the busy Cunningham road has been stolen a few days after it was put up by a private company.

The bus shelter situated close to the High Grounds police station was put up by a private company at a cost of ₹10 lakh, a month ago. The incident came to light when a senior executive of the company visited the bus shelter for inspection and found that the entire steel structure was missing. The company approached the BBMP to check and complain about the missing bus shelter before approaching the police.

The High Grounds police have registered a case of theft and are analysing the CCTV footage of the last one month to identify the accused involved in the theft.