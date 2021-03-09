Bus rams into compound of State police chief

Bengaluru

09 March 2021 12:34 IST

At least three passengers sustained minor injuries when the driver of a private bus lost control of the wheel and ploughed through the wall into the compound of the official residence of State police chief Praveen Sood.

The incident took place on Nrupatunga road, opposite the police headquarters on Tuesday morning.

A portion of the compound collapsed on impact.

Traffic was disrupted for sometime on the busy road until the Halasurugate traffic police got the bus extracted with the help of a crane.

The driver has been detained for questioning.