Bus lane on Outer Ring Road has reduced travel time by 16 minutes: BMTC MD

For a traffic-choked corridor like the Outer Ring Road, every minute counts. According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the priority bus lane has helped bring down the travel time on the corridor by 16 minutes.

On Wednesday, #NimbusExpress Yatra was organised by Citizens for Bengaluru, along with Bus Prayanneekara Vedike, Whitefield Rising, and Bellandur Jothege to create awareness and encourage citizens to take the bus.

It has been nearly a month since the bus priority lane was introduced on the ORR stretch between Silk Board to K.R. Puram Tin Factory, one of the major IT corridors.

People turned out in large numbers during #NimbusExpress Yatra, the awareness campaign for the dedicated bus lanes on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BMTC chairperson Nandiesh Reddy, C. Shikha, Managing Director of BMTC, senior officials of the BMTC, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Special Commissioner D. Randeep, joined citizens on the yatra that started from Silk Board and Marathahalli and ended at RMZ Eco Space.

City-based Indian folk/ fusion band Swarathma, which supported the initiative, even performed on the road and on the skywalk. “We are moving faster and commuting better through the Nimbus initiative,” said Ms. Shikha, speaking about the priority bus lane on the busy Outer Ring Road.

Creating awareness

Many citizens, young and old, were part of the #NimbusExpress Yatra. Several have, over the past few days, been creating awareness about the bus priority lane, to ensure other vehicles do not use it.

Narasimha K.N., an employee of a private company that provides transport solutions to corporates, said they have been visiting companies in IT parks on ORR along with BMTC to create awareness about the initiative. “Apart from handing out pamphlets, we have also taken up an aggressive promotion on social media,” he said.

Overcoming glitches

Abhishek Sehgal, who commutes from Tin Factory to Silk Board junction, complained about vehicles encroaching the bus priority lane.

“During peak hours, many vehicles try to get ahead by getting into the bus lane. Better planning should have gone into this; probably barricades demarcating the lanes could have ensured lane discipline,” he said.

Revathy Ashok, Chief Executive Officer of Bangalore Political Action Committee, said, “This citizen-friendly initiative can become successful. It can ease the citizens' lives if the momentum is maintained. There may be problems initially, which can be ironed out.”

Motorists fined

More than 500 motorists have been fined till date for trespassing the bus priority lanes, said Anupam Agarwal, Director, Vigilance and Security, BMTC.

“As far as security in the buses is concerned, cameras have been installed in around 20 buses so far, and tenders have been issued to install them in other buses as well. Buses also have an emergency stop button.”

Ms. Shikha said public transport plays a notable role in ensuring women's safety, and that 12 bus stations in the city have lounges which are exclusively for women.

About introducing bus lanes on other high-density corridors in the city, he said: “We can only think of expanding the bus priority lanes in the other parts of the city only if this corridor is successful.”