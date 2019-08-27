BU’s green library aimed at getting students to read more

Students and faculty members of Bangalore University (BU) will soon have a reading experience that promises fresh air, green environs and a relaxed atmosphere. BU has embarked on a project to start a ‘green library.’

The students and faculty will be able to take their electronic gadgets and read in this open space that will cover ten acres. They can download books on the university’s library app, which, officials claimed, will have over one crore books. BU has tied up with the National Digital Library of India for this initiative. The space will also have free WiFi.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal and other officials on Monday.

University authorities said the vision of the project was to reinvent a green space for readers. BU plans to have informative boards, pergolas, corners for deep studies and group discussions as well as a space for heritage walks on the 10 acres.

“The green library or sustainable library is a new concept and is gaining popularity among library professionals. In the past few years, there has been an increase in interest towards green revolution in every sector. The library is one of them,” B.R. Radhakrishna, librarian, BU, said. He added that the vision of the project was for people to ‘Read, Relax, Refresh’.

The main aim of the project is educating users, spreading awareness of a sustainable society and the necessity to protect nature through the green library web page, documentary projections, lectures, public discussions and book promotions, officials said.

Students of the varsity welcomed the idea. Haripriya, a student, said it was a novel initiative and would immensely help students cultivate the habit of reading.