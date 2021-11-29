Bus driver mows down biker

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed on the spot after he was knocked down by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus at Kodigehalli junction near Byatarayanapura on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kiran K. He lived in Doddaballapur and worked as a physiotherapist in a private clinic, said the police.

The accident took place around 8.45 a.m. “The bus driver tried to overtake the bike and knocked him down. Kiran was tossed in the air. When he fell, the bus ran over him, killing him on the spot. The bus driver fled from the spot,” said the police.

The body was shifted for postmortem and efforts are on to nab the driver.