Bus driver booked for drunk driving and accident

The Peenya traffic police arrested a 31-year-old private bus driver, who was at the wheel when the vehicle rammed a bus stop at 8th Mile on Sunday night leading to the death of one person and injuries to six others. The accused, Devraj, is from Tumakuru. He was driving a bus of National Travels, which is co-owned by Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, said the police.

He was travelling from Chokkasandra towards Bengaluru. “The mini-bus picks up people to drop them at the main bus stand, but on the night of the accident there were no passengers on board,” said the police.

Devraj was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and knocked down a motorcyclist. He then drove on the footpath and ploughed into the bus stop.

“The medical report has found that he was under the influence of alcohol. He has been charged with culpable homicide along with other sections under the Motor Vehicles Act, and remanded in judicial custody,” the police added.

Forty-year-old Gynappa, a construction labourer and native of Raichur, was crushed under the front wheels. Six people, who were in the bus stand, sustained injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in the area.

“We visited the spot and later went to the hospital to record the statement of the injured. The doctors said they are out of danger,” said a police officer.

The bike rider Vinay, 31, a businessman from Tumakuru, and his relative Shivaprasad, 19, a student, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries after being knocked down by the bus.