Bus driver among three held for attempting to rob finance firm

A gang of three, including a private bus driver, were arrested by the Rajagopalnagar police on Thursday for allegedly attempting to rob Manappuram finance firm on May 26.

The accused, identified as Kumar, Nagaraj and Bahaddur Singh, broke open the shutter to gain entry into the firm and tried to break open the safe locker using a gas cutter after disconnecting the CCTV, when the branch manager got an alert and informed the police. By the time the police reached the spot, the accused had dumped their plan and escaped.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and analysed CCTV footages from in and around the area to track down the accused.

Investigations revealed that the prime accused is a private bus driver who had incurred huge loans and unable to repay, he hatched a plan to rob the finance firm. He roped in his friends Nagraj and Bahaddur Singh, a goods autorickshaw driver and an assistant working in a chicken stall, respectively.

The accused recced the area and struck the firm in the wee hours of May 26. However, they had to abandon the plan midway as they heard the police reaching the spot.

The police have recovered an LPG gas cylinder, gas cutter, an autorickshaw, a bike and an iron rod, two night gowns which they wore during the crime and two pairs of gloves used in the crime. They confessed to have attempted to steal money from an ATM machine in Rajagopalnagar, but failed. The trio don’t have a criminal background, the police added.