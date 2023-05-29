Bus commuters’ forum submits various demands on BMTC to new CM

May 29, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - Bengaluru

As the new government takes charge, the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a bus commuters’ forum, has listed critical issues of mobility, city planning, and governance that need urgent and systemic attention. The same has been submitted to the Chief Minister.

The BBPV has listed issues such as approach to mobility, free travel scheme which has been announced by the Congress in its manifesto, increasing Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) fleet size, last-mile connectivity, bus priority lanes, and route revision exercises as priorities, electric mobility and others.

Absence or inaccessibility of public transport directly affects people’s ability to access education, livelihood and health care for a dignified life.

“Poor planning and policies have caused a proliferation of private vehicles and an inadequate public transport system, leading to congestion, emissions, pollution, and a loss of green cover in the city. Transport being a significant contributor to climate change emissions, mobility needs to act as a lever to combat climate change as well. This is the framework that the new government should have in mind when addressing mobility and planning for Bengaluru,” BBPV said in the report.

The report also reminded the government to implement a promise in its manifesto. “One of the significant commitments in the Congress manifesto is that of increasing the share of public transport to 70%. We appreciate that a target for public transport mode share has appeared as an election promise, probably for the first time. We urge the government to keep this goal at the centre of all mobility and infrastructure plans for the city. The Congress manifesto has promised free bus travel for women, students and senior citizens and we look forward to its implementation,” the report added.

Highlighting about bus priority lanes, the report said that buses carry roughly 30% of the traffic in Bengaluru today. They need priority on the road to be faster, more reliable, and more efficient compared to private vehicles.

“After the successful pilot on ORR, bus lanes were to be extended to all high-traffic corridors. Priority for movement of buses on all roads should become the primary principle and goal in traffic design and planning if we really want to achieve 70% mode share for public transport,” the report added.