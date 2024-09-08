GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglary bid foiled on Avenue Road in Bengaluru

Quick police response thwarts gang’s plan

Published - September 08, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An alert security guard and swift police action foiled a burglary attempt at two jewellery shops on Avenue Road in the early hours of Sunday, September 8.

Around 2 a.m., a group of six masked individuals targeted Sankeshwara Jewellers and Dharmesh Jewellers. They turned off the CCTV cameras by cutting the wires to the DVRs and forced open the shutter doors using a sharp tool and a hammer.

A nearby security guard noticed the suspicious activity and immediately contacted the police control room. A Hoysala patrolling team was dispatched and arrived at the scene within minutes. The sound of the police siren apparently alerted the burglars, causing them to flee before entering the shops.

Halasuru Gate Police arrived, inspected the scene, and registered a case. They are now analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify potential suspects and their mode of transportation.

