Burglar who was targeting locked houses arrested in Bengaluru

October 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of burgling houses in Bengaluru.

The police said the accused, identified as Mohammad Asif, 24, from Venkateshpuram in Kadugondanahalli, was also wanted in other cases filed in Madanayakanahalli police station, where he is said to have stolen from two houses. The police have seized ₹8.22 lakh in cash and 137 g of gold from him.

The police said in Kamakshipalya limits, he broke into a house at Muthuraya Swamy Layout in Sunkadakatte when the owner was away. He broke the lock and decamped with 47 grams of gold.

The police said he targeted locked houses and then broke open the lock to enter the house. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been breaking into houses for one year.

The police are now investigating the possible involvement of more people and if he had hidden away the stolen goods and cash elsewhere.

