Burglar from U.P. involved in 15 house break-ins arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth ₹6.15 lakh from an inter-State habitual offender from Uttar Pradesh who is allegedly involved in over 15 house break-ins in and around the city over the last few years.

The accused, Khurshid Khan (41), was nabbed when he came to Begnaluru on February 7, following which a police team travelled to U.P. to recover the stolen goods. He and his associates had sold the stolen items to a jeweller, Virendra Kumar (46), who was also arrested.

According to the police, Khurshid is part of a gang that has been coming to Bengaluru to commit crimes since 2013. “They are wanted in multiple house break-ins across the city. The gang used to come to the city by train and commit a series of burglaries. They are so proficient that it would take them hardly 15 minutes to strip a house of all valuable items. The accused would return to their home town and sell the stolen items to Virendra,” said a senior police officer.

With his arrest, the police claim to have solved 15 cases in J.B. Nagar, Kengeri, Jnanabarathi, K.G. Nagar, Hanumanthanagar, Vijayanagar, Mico Layout, Subramanyanagar, Byadarahalli and Nandini Layout.

“Khurshid is the leader of the gang and carried a firearm to scare people off. He was earlier arrested by Haryana police under the Arms Act, and also by the Delhi and UP police,” the police officer added.

The police also recovered a country made pistol and five bullets from the accused.