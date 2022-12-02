Burglar arrested

December 02, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The West Division police have arrested a burglar who had recently taken to selling sweet corn in a push cart in residential areas as a cover to mark locked houses, which he later broke into.

The arrested has been identified as Manjunath alias Murthy. The police have recovered ₹6.5 lakh worth 131 grams of gold ornaments and other valuables from him and have claimed to have cracked 20 recent house burglary cases in the West Division. 

The police, probing a recent house burglary in Magadi Road Police limits, analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras in the area and zeroed in on the accused. He was arrested recently in Srirampuram by two constables when he was walking around suspiciously, with a dumbbell in his hand. Investigations have now revealed that he had broken open a house lock banging it with a dumbbell and was fleeing with it, when he was intercepted by two constables, police said. 

