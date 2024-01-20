Bulk metering in residential complexes keeps residents away from Gruha Jyothi scheme

January 20, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

For years now, multiple builders in Bengaluru have provided the occupants of their residential complexes private metering from a single High Tension (HT) connection from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) instead of individual Low Tension (LT) meters. While some residents had opposed it from time to time, of late, the number of residents approaching Bescom asking for ways to convert to LT has increased, thanks to Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Many builders opt for a single HT connection to cut costs. According to a Bescom official, there are 850 such domestic residential complexes in the power utility’s limits. Most of them are in Bengaluru. “In the last year, residents of four or five residential complexes have come enquiring about conversion to LT as they want to avail of benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Earlier, some residents used to come asking for conversion as they did not want to miss out on benefits like solar rooftop installations, now it is Gruha Jyothi,” the official said.

Karthik (name changed on request), a resident of an apartment complex on Sarjapur Road, said Gruha Jyothi was one among the many concerns residents have due to the HT arrangement. “Even upon our insistence, the builder is adamant that he will not let us convert to individual LT meters. We are worried that once the RWA is formed and the building is handed over, then any pending dues of the builder (to Bescom) will have to be borne by all the residents of the building. They also use separate software to generate bills for our private meters and if there is a bug in the software, then it might result in some residents getting wrongfully charged more,” he said.

According to the tariff structure of Bescom, LT consumers are charged less than HT consumers. But in such arrangements, consumers are forced to pay HT price for electricity. “The LT and HT categories exist for specific purposes. Technically, each house should come under LT, and it is not right on the builders’ part to have them in HT category. The residents will miss out on the prices and benefits of LT due to this,” said Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bangalore Apartment Federation.

Bulk metering allowed by Bescom

While many residents expressed doubts about the legality of providing electricity like this, Bescom officials said that bulk metering under HT was allowed for residential complexes. “If the residents want to change it, then they can convince the builder and get into an agreement with Bescom for their LT connection,” the official said.

The residents argued that Bescom should not let builders have this kind of arrangement as many would not be aware of the technicalities. “Unfortunately for buyers, at the time of purchasing a house, they only know that they are getting electricity. But most of them are not aware if it is LT or HT and end up in such situations,” Mr. Rai said.