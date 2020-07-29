Buildings collapse: Construction plan of complex cancelled

29 July 2020 21:39 IST

Police file FIR; Mayor orders enquiry and tells BBMP to assess other buildings in the vicinity

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday cancelled the plan sanction for the construction of a commercial complex on Subedar Chatram (SC) Road, where the iconic Kapali theatre once stood, after two buildings collapsed on Tuesday night.

The BBMP has filed a criminal case against the owner of the site. An FIR has been registered at Upparpet police station. The owners of the collapsed buildings have also registered a case.

According to civic officials, the site where the commercial complex was slated to come up had been dug up for construction of the basement, which damaged the adjacent buildings. The two buildings started developing cracks three days ago after which residents were asked to vacate.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, who visited the spot on Wednesday, directed Special Commissioner (projects) to submit a report on the issue and said that strict action against will be taken based on the findings. He directed officials to identify other buildings in the vicinity that could be vulnerable and get them vacated. “Approval for the plan was given in 2018, which has now been cancelled,” Mr. Kumar said.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that since the site was dug up, the contractor should have built retention walls on all the four sides. “Only three such walls were built. This is the main reason why the adjacent buildings first tilted and then collapsed,” he said, adding that the owner of the site will be made to compensate the owners of the buildings that collapsed.

A senior BBMP official said that the incident took place due to sheer negligence. “They did not have strong retention walls on all four sides. They are also claiming that rain and labour issues delayed the work,” the official said.

The police have registered an FIR based on complaints by BBMP officials and the owners of the buildings.

Residents panic

Nirmala C., resident of a nearby building, said that a few other buildings near the site have been damaged, and some have developed cracks. “None of us knew what was going on inside the site as it was closed from all sides,” she said adding that there was panic among people living in buildings in the vicinity.

A disaster management expert told The Hindu that the BBMP could and should have averted the incident. “If the BBMP got to know about cracks in the adjacent buildings two-three days ago, after vacating people from the building, they should have acted swiftly to prevent further damage,” the expert said.