Building tilts; owner gets notice

Civic body asks tenants to vacate the premises

A multistorey building tilted, creating panic among local residents. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now slapped a notice on the owner of the building that is situated on 23rd Main, Poornachandra D. Group Layout, Srigandada Kaval, on Monday.

The civic body has asked tenants to vacate the premises. According to Reddy Shankar Babu, Zonal Commissioner, Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, the building has been constructed in the buffer zone of a major storm water drain, with one of walls constructed on the retaining wall of the drain. The building has a ‘B’ Khata and no building plan approval has been accorded by the BBMP.

He inspected the building, along with zonal joint commissioner and senior officials. He told The Hindu that the building was standing precariously and had been reportedly constructed without any pillars. “Apart from issuing a notice to the owner, we have also filed a police complaint. If any untoward incident happens and there is loss to life or property, the building owner will be held responsible,” he said.

Mr. Babu said that the zonal chief engineer had been directed to submit a report, following which show cause notices would be issued to civic officials for allowing the building. Civil-Aid Associated inspected the building to assess its safety and stability. BBMP is awaiting the report.