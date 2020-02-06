Building tilt: Residents worry about identity proof

Many residents at G. Ramaiah Layout in Kempapura who were evacuated, after a building in the area started to tilt, are worried about the documents and identity proofs that they left behind.

Over a hundred people living in surrounding buildings have also vacated their houses as the setback areas between structures are practically non-existent.

Mamtha Devi, who hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, had leased a home in the tilted building. She is now worried that they do not have all their government documents in their possession.

“I do not know for how many days we will have to wait before we will be allowed to collect our documents, but we have lost all our belongings. Demolitions have begun and we are not being allowed to collect our things,” she said, worried that she may have to start afresh. “The future seems bleak and it is extremely stressful, both financially and mentally,” she added.

Bharath Kumar, who lives in the tilted building, was lucky as he was allowed to collect his documents, laptops, and wallet. “I lived on the third floor. Officials have said that it was highly unlikely that we will get the rest,” he said.

To avoid mishaps, the authorities have identified 50 metres around the tilted building as a ‘danger zone’ and nobody will be allowed inside premises. “The whole process might take around 15 days,” officials on the spot said.

Shabana Asma, who has four children and lives in the building opposite the one that tilted, spent the night at a basement in a housing complex nearby. “I have been staying here since yesterday. Though I am from the neighbouring building, I have not been able to collect my belongings,” said Ms. Asma, who works as a housemaid. “Over 30 houses have been evacuated, and we won’t be able to go back for at least 15 days, I doubt I will get paid this month,” she said.

A few residents have been provided temporary accommodation by the civic body at a relief camp at a BBMP school in Amruthahalli while others are staying with relatives and friends.

The building started to tilt on Wednesday morning when the adjacent vacant site was being excavated for the construction of a basement.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Thursday, started the demolition of the tilted structure.

“The BBMP, Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Department officials will be on the spot and oversee the operation and provide all the necessary support to the contractors and residents,” said a civic official.

However, Fire and Emergency Services personnel admit that it will not be easy as the building has tilted at an angle.

“All the surrounding buildings have more than three floors and there is no space between them at all. The edge of the titled building is abutting a building behind it. That is a problem,” the official said.

Pradeep K.K., Emergency Coordinator, Disaster Management Cell, Bengaluru, said that the demolition was being done from the top.

“We are testing the stability of the building and hence the fourth floor is being demolished with an electrical cutter. Heavy vehicles and machines will not be used on the fourth floor,” he said and added that they would make sure that minimum damage is caused to neighbouring buildings.