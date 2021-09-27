Watch | Building collapses at Lakkasandra in Bengaluru

27 September 2021 17:58 IST

A video of the three-storey building in Lakkasandra that collapsed on September 27.

According to officials, the building was constructed in 1960 and was situated on 7th main. On September 26 night, people noticed that the building had tilted.

Around 11.15 a.m. on September 27, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down.

The building was rented out to Namma Metro workers, and 15 persons stayed in the building. But, no one was inside when the building came down.

