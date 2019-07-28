Building collapse: Neighbours come forward to help families of victims

Residents in and around of 2nd Cross on Hutchins Road in Pulikeshinagar — where two buildings collapsed on June 10 killing five people — have banded together to help the families of the injured and the deceased. They have extended help and support to the parents of Narayan, 35, the security guard at Sai Adi Ambal apartrment complex who was killed along with his wife, Nirmala, 27, and their three-year-old child when the basement caved in. Two labourers were also killed when the under-construction building that collapsed.

“We have helped the families of the deceased get their documents and are coordinating with civic officials to ensure that Narayan’s elderly parents are compensated,” said one resident.

A neighbour said Narayan’s parents did odd jobs in a building in the neighbourhood. “Narayan has an older son who grew up here, but was enrolled in a school in Nepal a few years ago. He could be around eight years old now. We are trying to see if there’s anyway we can help him,” said another resident.

The family of the victims are yet to receive compensation from the authorities.

Hanna Bhuvaneshwari, councillor, Maruthi Seva Nagar, said the BBMP has taken steps to ensure that families of the deceased are compensated as soon as possible. “Since two of the deceased are from Bihar and three from Nepal, there are difficulties in getting certain documents. We have requested the officials concerned to help the families on priority,” she said.

The demolition work, which began on June 11, is yet to be completed. The civic body had hired a company to demolish the buildings, but it could not finish the work, resulting in another company taking over.

A resident said, “There is too much sound and dust. We have repeatedly urged officials to finish the demolition safely as soon as possible.”

Residents of a third building, which is next to the under-construction building, have been asked to evacuate as a safety measure. Earlier, families in the neighbouring Sai Centillion building were asked to evacuate immediately after the collapse, as it was sustaining the weight of the collapsed Sai Adi Ambal building.

A supervisor at the site said, “With great difficulty, we have brought down Sai Adi Ambal building without damaging Sai Centillion. In the same way, we will bring down the under-construction building.”