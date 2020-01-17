Building bylaw violations will attract double property tax

Those who have constructed buildings in violation of bylaws will have to pay double property tax in Bengaluru with the State Cabinet on Friday giving approval for amending the Karnataka Municipalities Act.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the doubling of property tax would apply to only that portion of the built-up area that has been built in violation of bylaws.

He said such powers had been so far granted to all municipal bodies in the State barring Bengaluru. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike will now get the power to slap double the property tax on violators as soon as a notification is issued in tune with the Cabinet’s decision, he explained.

He also made it clear that slapping double property tax did not mean that the government had approved the violation. Such owners would have to pay more property tax as a penalty till a decision is taken by the government on unauthorised structures, he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy denied that the measure was an exercise by the cash-strapped BBMP to raise revenue.

The Cabinet also decided to merge the Madavara and Siddanahosalli village panchayats with Madanayanakahalli village panchayat in Bengaluru, and grant the status of town municipal council, he said.