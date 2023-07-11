July 11, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

All builders have to henceforth display the building plan approved by the Town Planning Department (TPD) at under-construction sites in flood-prone Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru. This was mandated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Zonal Joint Commissioner (JC) after a meeting with Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). The fresh order was passed on July 1.

The September 2022 floods put the spotlight on violations by builders in the zone. The BBMP found realtors encroaching on storm water drains, buffer zones, and revenue land. Due to the violations, during rains, water entered layouts, apartments, roads, parking areas in the basement, and homes.

While the BBMP’s anti-encroachment drive is under way, multiple builders and residents have secured stay orders from the court, putting hurdles before the civic body. Now, the BBMP wants to focus on deviation and violation of law both during plan approval, and after.

Sources in the civic body said there is a huge clamour among citizens in Mahadevapura zone, which was worst affected by floods, to look into violations by officials while approving building plans. In this connection, the JC met RWAs who urged the BBMP to direct builders to display the approved plan so that buyers will have a clear idea before making a purchase, and defaulting builders can be taken to task.

The sources further said the Town Planning Department had given permission to many builders to erect structures despite violations. Without displaying the plan, no citizen can detect the deviations.

With the new order to display the sanctioned building plan, the system can be streamlined. The order states: “The owners have to display an approved map from TPD, building plan at the construction site.”

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said, “This is not a new rule. Although the BBMP had in the past directed builders to display maps, many of them were not adhering to the rules. Hence, such orders are passed time and again to remind them.”

With the fresh order, if any violation is found in the approved plan or map, Additional Director Town Planning Department will be made responsible. If any deviation is done by the builder during construction, local engineers will be taken to task.

For instance, in the approved plan, if permission is given for five floors, but builder builds six, the Assistant Executive Engineer will be held accountable.

According to one builder, while upright real estate developers will not fear displaying the approved plan, defaulters will be caught red-handed if this order is implemented. Also, this may lead to blackmailing by officials. The BBMP has to ensure that only defaulting builders are penalised, he said.

